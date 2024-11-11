Neurogene reports ‘positive’ interim efficacy data from NGN-401 participants

Neurogene (NGNE) announced positive interim clinical data in the first four participants in the low-dose cohort of its ongoing Phase 1/2 open-label trial designed to evaluate NGN-401 gene therapy for the treatment of female pediatric patients with Rett syndrome. Low-dose NGN-401 has demonstrated a favorable safety profile. “Today marks an important day for Neurogene and the Rett syndrome community as we share positive interim data for NGN-401 from our low-dose cohort that shows the first four participants demonstrated meaningful gains of skills and developmental milestones in core clinical domains of Rett syndrome, which are not expected to occur when compared to and contextualized against the natural history of Rett syndrome. Data were also concordant across multiple scales and show consistency of effect across patients, despite their unique clinical presentations at baseline,” said Rachel McMinn, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Neurogene. “We are incredibly thankful to the participants, caregivers and Rett syndrome trial sites who are participating in our study.” “Rett syndrome is a devastating neurodevelopmental disease that is incredibly challenging for patients and their caregivers given there are no treatment options available to address the underlying cause of the disease,” said Aleksandra Jacobs, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Pediatric Neurology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Director of the Center for Rett Syndrome in the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore Medical Center. “The totality of the outcomes shared today with NGN-401 gene therapy have never been seen before in the treatment of Rett syndrome. Notably, these initial participants acquired developmental skills post-treatment during the period in which the natural history of Rett syndrome indicates girls would not. I look forward to the continued progress in this program and additional data to come.”

