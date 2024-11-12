News & Insights

Neurogene price target raised to $60 from $44 at Stifel

November 12, 2024 — 09:25 am EST

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Neurogene (NGNE) to $60 from $44 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm believes preliminary NGN-401 Phase 1/2 data “transcend the signal-to-noise ratio on efficacy, showing what looks like a real clinical benefit across 4 pediatric Rett patients,” the analyst tells investors. The “biggest pushback” will center around the “emerging SAE” at the NGN-401 high dose and implied risk for the program, though the analyst notes that Neurogene learned about this serious adverse effect, or SAE, today and “we simply don’t know much.” However, NGN-401 efficacy so far is all at the low dose, which thus far looks relatively safe, the analyst added.

