Neurogene price target lowered to $60 from $65 at BMO Capital

November 12, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

BMO Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Neurogene (NGNE) to $60 from $65 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Phase 1/2 readout was a validation of NGN-401 in Rett syndrome as it showed unprecedented and approvable efficacy and favorable safety at low dose, though investors were focused on the uncertainty on a treatment-related SAE – serious adverse events – in the high dose cohort, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

