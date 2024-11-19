Neurogene price target lowered to $45 from $60 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Neurogene (NGNE) to $45 from $60 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The shares are “priced for failure when the longer-term story remains intact” that NGN-401 remains competitive at low-dose, says the analyst, who lowered the firm’s price target to reflect challenges to the narrative given recent updates and headline risk.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NGNE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.