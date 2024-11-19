Neurogene price target lowered to $45 from $60 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Neurogene (NGNE) to $45 from $60 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The shares are “priced for failure when the longer-term story remains intact” that NGN-401 remains competitive at low-dose, says the analyst, who lowered the firm’s price target to reflect challenges to the narrative given recent updates and headline risk.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.