Neurogene (NGNE) Price Target Increased by 17.11% to 45.39

The average one-year price target for Neurogene (NasdaqGM:NGNE) has been revised to 45.39 / share. This is an increase of 17.11% from the prior estimate of 38.76 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 44.44 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.85% from the latest reported closing price of 30.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neurogene. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 375.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of NGNE is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 1,271K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company.

Samsara BioCapital holds 1,268K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company.

Great Point Partners holds 994K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company.

Redmile Group holds 947K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 842K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company.

Neurogene Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

