Neurogene (NGNE) Price Target Increased by 11.85% to 60.18

The average one-year price target for Neurogene (NasdaqGM:NGNE) has been revised to $60.18 / share. This is an increase of 11.85% from the prior estimate of $53.80 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 164.30% from the latest reported closing price of $22.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neurogene. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGNE is 0.08%, an increase of 16.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 16,204K shares. The put/call ratio of NGNE is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Samsara BioCapital holds 1,717K shares representing 11.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 1,362K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 1,299K shares representing 8.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGNE by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 1,295K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 1,271K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

