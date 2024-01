(RTTNews) - Neurogene Inc. (NGNE), a biotechnology company, Tuesday announced that it has appointed Julie Jordan as its chief medical officer.

Jordan most recently served as the chief medical officer of Homology Medicines, a clinical stage company for treatment of rare diseases.

On Monday, Neurogene shares closed at $30.11, down 5.34% on the Nasdaq.

