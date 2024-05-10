Neurogene Inc. Q1 Loss Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Neurogene Inc. (NGNE) reported Loss for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$16.921 million, or -$1 per share. This compares with -$12.263 million, or -$28.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Neurogene Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$16.921 Mln. vs. -$12.263 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1 vs. -$28.28 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.