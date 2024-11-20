Neurogene Inc. Faces Uncertainty with NGN-101 Program Amid FDA Challenges and Strategic Hurdles

Neurogene Inc. (NGNE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

Neurogene Inc. faces a significant business risk with its NGN-101 program for CLN5 Batten disease, as it struggles to align with the FDA on a streamlined registrational pathway. Despite halting advancements in the gene therapy program, the company is exploring alternatives such as partnering or out-licensing, though the success of these efforts is uncertain. Additionally, Neurogene Inc. is set to incur ongoing costs from post-dosing patient observations in its Phase 1/2 clinical trial, even without a clear path to commercialization. This situation highlights potential financial and strategic challenges that could impact the company’s future prospects.

