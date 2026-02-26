Neurogene Gets FDA Breakthrough Tag For NGN-401 In Rett Syndrome; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Neurogene Inc. (NGNE) announced that the U.S. FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to NGN-401, its investigational gene therapy for Rett syndrome.

Rett syndrome is a rare, devastating neurological disorder that primarily affects young girls, leading to severe impairment in speech, motor skills, and daily functioning. Current treatment options are limited, and there is a significant unmet medical need.

NGN-401 is designed as a one-time gene therapy to deliver the full-length human MECP2 gene, which is defective in Rett syndrome. Using Neurogene's proprietary EXACT transgene regulation technology, the therapy aims to provide consistent and controlled protein expression. It is administered directly into the brain and nervous system through intracerebroventricular delivery.

The FDA's decision was based on interim Phase 1/2 trial data showing clinically meaningful, durable improvements across multiple functional domains, with patients continuing to acquire new skills over time. NGN-401 has been generally well tolerated at the tested dose.

The therapy is currently being evaluated in the Embolden registrational trial, with dosing expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026. Additional interim data are planned for release in mid-2026.

Breakthrough Therapy designation is intended to expedite the development and review of medicines for serious conditions that show potential for substantial improvement over existing therapies.

NGN-401 has also received other FDA designations, including Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT), Rare Pediatric Disease, and Fast Track status, and selection for FDA's Support for Clinical Trials Advancing Rare Disease Therapeutics (START) Pilot Program.

Neurogene stated that the designation underscores the promise of NGN-401 as a potential best-in-class treatment for Rett syndrome and reflects the FDA's commitment to advancing therapies for rare diseases.

NGNE has traded between $6.88 and $37.27 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's session at $19.68, down 2.04%. In after-hours trading, the stock is up 20% at $24.10.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.