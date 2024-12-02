Neurogene files to sell 4M shares of common stock for holders

The company is not selling any resale shares under this prospectus and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale or other disposition of resale shares by the selling stockholders.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NGNE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.