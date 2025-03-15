NEUROGENE Earnings Preview: Recent $NGNE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NEUROGENE ($NGNE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$1.15 per share.
NEUROGENE Insider Trading Activity
NEUROGENE insiders have traded $NGNE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NGNE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BIOCAPITAL GP, LLC SAMSARA has made 4 purchases buying 48,770 shares for an estimated $1,259,622 and 0 sales.
- RACHEL MCMINN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 47,500 shares for an estimated $968,999
- CHRISTINE MIKAIL CVIJIC (President and CFO) purchased 24,000 shares for an estimated $491,400
NEUROGENE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of NEUROGENE stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC added 770,745 shares (+146.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,619,230
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 709,469 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,218,461
- COMMODORE CAPITAL LP added 600,000 shares (+300.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,716,000
- GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC removed 561,530 shares (-55.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,836,575
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 476,418 shares (+10395.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,890,915
- SAMSARA BIOCAPITAL, LLC added 449,337 shares (+35.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,271,843
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) added 448,145 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,244,594
NEUROGENE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NGNE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NGNE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Paul Matteis from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $46.0 on 11/20/2024
- Keith Tapper from BMO Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 11/19/2024
