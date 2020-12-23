Inhibikase Therapeutics, an early stage biotech developing kinase inhibitors for Parkinson's and related disorders, raised $18 million by offering 1.8 million shares at $10, the low end of the range of $10 to $12. The company originally filed in July 2020 but postponed in November. It most recently planned to offer 1.4 million shares. At pricing, Inhibikase commands a fully diluted market value of $132 million.



Inhibikase Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IKT. ThinkEquity acted as a lead manager on the deal.



The article Neurodegenerative disease biotech Inhibikase Therapeutics prices IPO at $10 low end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



