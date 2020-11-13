IPOs

Neurodegenerative disease biotech Inhibikase Therapeutics postpones $15 million IPO

Inhibikase Therapeutics, an early stage biotech developing kinase inhibitors for Parkinson's and related disorders, postponed its IPO on Friday. It had planned to raise $15 million by offering 1.4 million shares at a price range of $10 to $12.

The Atlanta, GA-based company was founded in 2008 and booked $1 million in grant revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IKT. ThinkEquity was set to be the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Neurodegenerative disease biotech Inhibikase Therapeutics postpones $15 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.

