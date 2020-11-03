Inhibikase Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotech developing kinase inhibitors for Parkinson's and related disorders, lowered the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Tuesday.



The Atlanta, GA-based company now plans to raise $15 million by offering 1.4 million shares at a price range of $10 to $12. The company had previously filed to offer 2.3 million shares at the same range. At the revised deal size, Inhibikase Therapeutics will raise -40% less in proceeds than previously anticipated.



The company's pipeline contains lead candidate IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor being developed for Parkinson’s disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company has filed two INDs for IkT-148009, one for PD and one for the treatment of PD-related gastrointestinal complications, and it expects to commence the first dosing of PD patients shortly after the conclusion of the offering.



Inhibikase Therapeutics was founded in 2008 and booked $1 million in grant revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IKT. ThinkEquity is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article Neurodegenerative disease biotech Inhibikase Therapeutics lowers proposed deal size by 40% ahead of $15 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.