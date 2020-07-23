Inhibikase Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotech developing therapies for Parkinson's and related disorders, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $18 million in an initial public offering.



The company's pipeline contains lead candidate IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor being developed for Parkinson’s disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company has filed two INDs for IkT-148009, one for Parkinson’s and one for the treatment of PD-related gastrointestinal complications, and it expects to commence the first dosing of PD patients shortly after the conclusion of the offering.



The Atlanta, GA-based company was founded in 2008 and booked $1 million in grant revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IKT. Inhibikase Therapeutics filed confidentially on August 31, 2018. ThinkEquity is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Neurodegenerative disease biotech Inhibikase Therapeutics files for an $18 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



