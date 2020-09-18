Athira Pharma, a Phase 2/3 biotech targeting the novel HGF/MET pathway for Alzheimer's, raised $204 million by offering 12 million shares at $17, the high end of the range of $15 to $17. The company offered 2 million more shares than anticipated. At pricing, the company raised 28% more in proceeds than expected.



Athira Pharma plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ATHA. Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Stifel acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Neurodegeneration biotech Athira Pharma prices upsized IPO at $17 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



