News & Insights

Markets
NBIX

Neurocrine's Phase 2 SAVITRI Study Meets Primary Endpoint For NBI-1065845 In Adults With MDD

April 23, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) announced positive results on Tuesday from its Phase 2 SAVITRI trial, which evaluated the effectiveness and safety of NBI-1065845 in adult patients with major depressive disorder or MDD.

The company confirmed that the trial met its primary and secondary goals, showing that the oral administration of NBI-1065845 once daily led to a significant improvement in the Montgomery Åsberg Depression Rating Scale total score compared to baseline at both Day 28 (primary) and Day 56 (secondary).

Neurocrine also noted that NBI-1065845 was generally well tolerated, with adverse events reported for both NBI-1065845 doses being similar to those observed in the placebo group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NBIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.