News & Insights

Markets
NBIX

Neurocrine's INGREZZA Shows High Remission Rates In Tardive Dyskinesia Study

March 20, 2025 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX), Thursday unveiled new data at the 2025 Psychiatry Update Conference in Chicago, highlighting the long-term efficacy of INGREZZA or valbenazine in treating tardive dyskinesia.

Tardive dyskinesia is a neurological disorder marked by involuntary, repetitive movements of the face, torso, or other body parts, which can be disruptive and adversely affect patients' quality of life.

Findings from the KINECT 4 study demonstrated that a majority of patients experienced remission after 48 weeks of once-daily treatment.

The post-hoc analysis, based on 103 participants, assessed remission using the Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale. Results showed that 59.2 percent of patients met the remission threshold, with similar outcomes across both 40 mg and 80 mg doses.

A majority of participants achieved remission regardless of their psychiatric diagnosis or dosage level. Improvements were consistent across psychiatric conditions, reinforcing INGREZZA's effectiveness as a long-term treatment option.

NBIX is currently trading at $110.38, up $0.07 or 0.06 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NBIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.