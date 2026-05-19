Neurocrine Unveils New INGREZZA Findings In Mild Tardive Dyskinesia At APA 2026; Closes Soleno Deal

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) announced the presentation of new data from a clinician survey highlighting the functional impact of INGREZZA capsules on patients with mild tardive dyskinesia (TD) at American Psychiatric Association(APA) 2026 meeting. In addition, Neurocrine announced the completion of its acquisition of Soleno Therapeutics.

Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences focuses on developing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, psychiatric, endocrine and immunological disorders.

The company's portfolio includes FDA-approved therapies for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia, hyperphagia in patients with Prader-Willi syndrome, endometriosis and uterine fibroids.

INGREZZA (valbenazine) Capsules

INGREZZA is a selective vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia and the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease (HD).

Tardive Dyskinesia

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a movement disorder that is characterized by uncontrolled, abnormal and repetitive movements of the face, torso and/or other body parts, which may be disruptive and negatively impact patients. The condition is associated with prolonged use of dopamine receptor-blocking agents, including antipsychotic medications. that help control dopamine receptors in the brain.

Survey Details

The survey included adult patients with TD who initiated INGREZZA between January 1, 2024 and June 30, 2024, completed at least two months of treatment and had at least one follow-up visit. In total, 128 clinicians caring for 315 patients with TD on INGREZZA reported data.

This analysis focused on a subgroup of 90 patients with mild movement severity as rated by clinicians using global severity categories aligned with the Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale.

Prior to treatment, clinicians reported that mild TD movements impacted functional status in 90% of patients and independence in 84% of patients, with commonly affected areas including emotional (88%), social (86%), speech (61%), dexterity (60%) and eating (56%) functions.

Key Findings

-Following initiation of INGREZZA, 96% of patients with mild tardive dyskinesia showed clinician-reported improvement in uncontrolled movements; 86% improved within 4 weeks. For patients with impacted functional status (n=81), almost all (96%) had improvement in overall functional status.

-Among all patients, 83% (n=75/90) achieved improvement in independence with treatment.

-Across all functional items, clinicians reported improvement in more than 90% of impacted patients, including those with impacted speech, dexterity, social status, emotional status and activities of daily living, such as eating and self-care.

-Among patients who were employed or attending school, 70% experienced improved willingness or ability to work or attend school after initiating treatment noted the firm.

-Patients also demonstrated widespread improvements in functional status, independence, ability to perform daily activities and work.

-The findings are being presented at the American Psychiatric Association 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place between May 16 and May 20 in San Francisco.

Soleno Therapeutics Acquisition Closure

In parallel, the firm announced the completion of its acquisition of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., which may bolster the company's presence in endocrinology and the rare disease arena.

On April 6, 2026, Neurocrine initially announced the transaction of a total equity value of $2.9 billion.

The acquisition adds VYKAT XR (diazoxide choline tablets), the FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of hyperphagia in adults and pediatric patients 4 years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome, to Neurocrine's commercial portfolio, alongside INGREZZA (valbenazine) and CRENESSITY (crinecerfont).

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor, and Cooley LLP served as legal advisor to Neurocrine.

Conclusion

The Soleno acquisition expands Neurocrine's rare disease portfolio, while the new INGREZZA data appear to support the firm's position in movement disorder treatments.

NBIX has traded between $117.59 and $162.39 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $157.21, down 0.76%.

In the after-hours market, NBIX is up 0.50% at $158.

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