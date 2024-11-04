Neurocrine Says Tardive Dyskinesia Patients Saw Holistic Improvements After Ingrezza Treatment

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Monday said data from Phase 3 KINECT-3 and KINECT-4 studies showed that treatment with Ingrezza brought holistic improvements over time in patients with tardive dyskinesia.

Tardive dyskinesia, a neurological disorder that causes repetitive involuntary movements.

These results presented at the 2024 Psych Congress Include Data From More Than 300 Patients.

Ingrezza was first approved in Tardive Dyskinesia in 2017.

"These data, taken together across clinical studies and real-world patient charts, are one of the largest efforts to examine and characterize the overall impact of treating tardive dyskinesia with INGREZZA and show significant improvements in measures that are important to patients and clinicians," said Eiry W. Roberts, Chief Medical Officer, Neurocrine Biosciences.

