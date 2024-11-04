News & Insights

Markets
NBIX

Neurocrine Says Tardive Dyskinesia Patients Saw Holistic Improvements After Ingrezza Treatment

November 04, 2024 — 09:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Monday said data from Phase 3 KINECT-3 and KINECT-4 studies showed that treatment with Ingrezza brought holistic improvements over time in patients with tardive dyskinesia.

Tardive dyskinesia, a neurological disorder that causes repetitive involuntary movements.

These results presented at the 2024 Psych Congress Include Data From More Than 300 Patients.

Ingrezza was first approved in Tardive Dyskinesia in 2017.

"These data, taken together across clinical studies and real-world patient charts, are one of the largest efforts to examine and characterize the overall impact of treating tardive dyskinesia with INGREZZA and show significant improvements in measures that are important to patients and clinicians," said Eiry W. Roberts, Chief Medical Officer, Neurocrine Biosciences.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NBIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.