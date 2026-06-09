Neurocrine Reveals Positive Post-HOC Data From KINECT 4 For Ingrezza In Treating Tardive Dyskinesia

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX), announced on Monday new interim data for FDA-approved Ingrezza, or Valbenazine capsules, in the treatment of Tardive Dyskinesia, a neurological movement disorder referred to as TD, from the KINECT 4 clinical trial.

The 48-week post-hoc results of Ingrezza demonstrated clinically encouraging improvements in involuntary movement severity, especially for those who failed to meet the stringent symptomatic remission threshold of previous data, noted the company.

Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company that is currently in the commercial stage. Its portfolio features FDA-approved treatments for chorea related to Huntington's disease or HD, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, and hyperphagia. Additionally, the company has a pipeline of various compounds aimed at treating conditions within its core therapeutic areas, which are in mid-to-late-phase development.

Tardive Dyskinesia

Tardive Dyskinesia is a distinct condition marked by involuntary, abnormal, and repetitive movements affecting the face, torso, and/or other body parts. This condition arises due to the intake of certain antipsychotics, which help control dopamine receptors in the brain, as well as medicines prescribed for gastrointestinal disorders.

The symptoms can range from mild to severe and are almost irreversible. The disease is estimated to affect approximately 800,000 adults in the U.S.

Ingrezza Capsules

Ingrezza is also known as 'Valbenazine,' which is designed to selectively inhibit vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2). This mechanism of the drug inhibits the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter linked to excessive signaling. Consequently, this results in a reduction of uncontrollable movements.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Ingrezza and its formulation Ingrezza Sprinkle in 2017 for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease. The approved dosages available for Ingrezza are capsules of 40 mg, 60 mg, and 80 mg.

KINECT 4 Trial

It is a phase 3, open-label study with 163 enrolled participants known to have moderate to severe TD and an underlying psychosis disorder.

Patients received dosage treatment of 40 mg or 80 mg Ingrezza capsules once daily for 48 weeks, followed by a four-week washout.

Key Highlights

According to the company, 41% of patients (42/103) failed to meet the symptomatic remission threshold from previously presented data at week 48.

In accordance with the new post hoc results, 86% (36/42) achieved more than a 30% total Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale (AIMS) score reduction. While 67% (28/42) achieved more than a 50% reduction. Additionally, a separate Medicare analysis claims a high prevalence of hepatic risk factors among patients with TD and highlights the importance of evaluating hepatic risk factors during personalized treatment options for TD.

Neurocrine is currently trading at $164.81, up 1.04%.

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