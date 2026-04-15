Neurocrine Reports Real-World Data Shows INGREZZA Patients Stay In Treatment Longer

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) has presented the first real-world, head-to-head claims analysis comparing treatment persistence between its VMAT2 inhibitor INGREZZA (valbenazine) and AUSTEDO XR (deutetrabenazine) in adults with tardive dyskinesia.

The analysis showed that patients taking INGREZZA were more likely to remain on therapy and less likely to switch medications over a six-month period.

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a movement disorder caused by long-term use of certain mental-health medications. Symptoms-such as involuntary facial or body movements- can be disruptive and often require continuous treatment to maintain control.

Study Overview

The retrospective analysis used IQVIA's U.S. Longitudinal Access and Adjudication Data (LAAD), reviewing 30 months of pharmacy and medical claims. Adults with TD who initiated either INGREZZA or AUSTEDO XR between March 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024, were matched 1:1 using propensity scoring to balance demographics, comorbidities, psychiatric conditions and antipsychotic use. A total of 2,988 patients were included, split evenly between both treatment cohorts.

Key Findings

Over the six-month follow-up period:

- 55.6% of patients on INGREZZA remained on their initial therapy vs 48.1% on AUSTEDO XR.

- Switching to another TD therapy occurred in 7.7% of INGREZZA patients vs 11.2% of AUSTEDO XR patients.

- Median time to discontinuation or switch was >180 days for INGREZZA (not reached) compared to 129 days for AUSTEDO XR.

These differences emerged early in treatment and persisted throughout the six-month period.

Neurocrine's CMO, Dr. Sanjay Keswani noted that maintaining continuous therapy is important because interruptions can lead to recurrence of TD symptoms and increased disease burden.

Context and Supporting Evidence

The company highlighted that these real-world findings build on prior clinical data, including the Phase 4 KINECT-PRO study, where INGREZZA improved TD severity and patient-reported outcomes. In that study, 57.8% of patients who continued treatment achieved symptomatic remission at 24 weeks.

About INGREZZA

INGREZZA is an FDA-approved VMAT2 inhibitor for adults with tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease (HD). It is taken once daily with no required titration and is also available in a sprinkle formulation for patients with swallowing difficulties.

NBIX has traded between $94.30 and $160.18 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $130.81, up 3.55%. During after-hours trading, the stock is trading at $129.86, down 0.72%.

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