Neurocrine Q2 Revenue Jumps 39%; Raises FY26 INGREZZA Sales Guidance

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX), which develops pharmaceuticals for neurological, psychiatric, endocrine, and immunological disorders, reported second-quarter financial results reflecting strong earnings backed by 39% revenue growth.

In addition, the company has raised sales guidance for the full year 2026 for INGREZZA, approved for the treatment of Tardive dyskinesia (TD) and chorea associated with Huntington's disease (HD).

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter of 2026, the company's adjusted earnings improved to $297 million or $2.85 per share from $166 million or $1.65 per share in the prior year.

Net income increased to $144.4 million or $1.39 per share from $107.5 million or $1.06 per share in the prior year.

Total revenue jumped 39% to $959 million from $688 million in the prior year.

INGREZZA generated net sales of $716 million, from $624 million in the prior year, representing 15% sales growth.

Classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) drug CRENESSITY's net product sales rose 247% to $184 million from $53 million in the year-ago period.

Following the completion of the Soleno Therapeutics acquisition in May 2026, VYKAT XR, a treatment for hyperphagia associated with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), generated net product sales of $54 million in the second quarter of 2026.

As of June 30, 2026, the company had cash and cash equivalents totalling $482 million.

2026 Guidance

Looking ahead to the full year, INGREZZA sales guidance was increased to $2.825 billion to $2.875 billion from a $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion range. This reflects expected net product sales of the drug in tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease, according to the company.

Near Term Milestones

The company also is developing Osavampator, an investigational oral antidepressant for major depressive disorder and Direclidine for schizophrenia.

"With multiple important clinical milestones in 2027, including Phase 3 readouts for osavampator in major depressive disorder and direclidine in schizophrenia, we are building an enduring company poised to deliver meaningful value for patients and shareholders for years to come," said Kyle W. Gano, Chief Executive Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences.

Stock Performance

NBIX has traded between $122.14 and $186.12 over the last year. The stock closed Thursday's trade at $185.50, up 2.61%.

In the after-hours market, NBIX is further up 1.32% at $187.95.

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