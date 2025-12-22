BioTech
NBIX

Neurocrine : Phase 3 Study Of Valbenazine In Dyskinetic Cerebral Palsy Fails To Meet Main Goal

December 22, 2025 — 10:43 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) announced that its Phase 3 KINECT-DCP study evaluating valbenazine in pediatric and adult participants with dyskinetic cerebral palsy (DCP) did not meet its primary or key secondary endpoints. The study's primary objective was to assess improvement in chorea, a type of involuntary movement, in individuals with DCP.

The KINECT-DCP trial is the largest double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study ever conducted in DCP. It evaluated the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of 14 weeks of treatment with valbenazine compared to placebo in pediatric and adult participants experiencing dyskinesia due to cerebral palsy with choreiform movements.

Adverse events observed during the study were generally consistent with the established safety profile of valbenazine, reaffirming its known tolerability despite the lack of efficacy results in this indication.

Cerebral palsy (CP) is a nonprogressive neurodevelopmental disorder that affects movement and posture, starting in early childhood.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

NBIX closed Monday's regular trading session at $147.53, up $2.53 or 1.74%. But in after-hours trading, the stock slipped to $146.16, down $1.37 or 0.93%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NBIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.