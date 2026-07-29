Neurocrine (NBIX) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) to post quarterly earnings of $2.26 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 113.2%. Revenues are expected to be $901.54 million, up 31.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Neurocrine metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Product sales, net' will likely reach $881.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Collaboration revenue' should arrive at $6.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Product sales, net- INGREZZA' will reach $628.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, Neurocrine shares have recorded returns of +8.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NBIX will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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