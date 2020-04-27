Neurocrine gets U.S. approval for Parkinson's therapy, COVID-19 delays launch

By Dania Nadeem

April 27 (Reuters) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc's NBIX.O said on Monday its add-on treatment for patients with Parkinson's disease had received U.S. approval, but would delay launch until later this year due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the virus outbreak prompts social distancing and forces hospitals to cancel unnecessary visits, including that from drug sales personnel, operations of pharmaceutical companies are getting disrupted, including launches.

"This is not an appropriate time to launch the drug into the neurology community," Neurocrine Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gorman told Reuters ahead of the announcement of the drug's approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A month's supply of the drug, Ongentys, would have a list price below $670, around the range of other similar drugs in the market, Gorman said, adding it was working with its partner, Portugal-based BIAL Portela & Ca SA, to supply the drug.

Ongentys helps prolong the effect of levodopa, the standard of care drug for Parkinson's.

Most patients are treated with levodopa, earlier sold by Merck & Co MRK.N under the name, Sinemet. However, as the disease progresses, the drug's effectiveness wears off and patients begin to experience issues with their movement.

Ongentys, chemically known as opicapone, belongs to a class of drugs which works by blocking an enzyme that breaks down levodopa in the body, helping extend the duration of its effect.

