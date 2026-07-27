Neurocrine Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after market close. We expect investors to focus on the sales performance of NBIX’s marketed products and other pipeline updates when the company reports quarterly results.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $901.54 million, while the same for earnings is pegged at $2.26 per share.

Over the past six months, shares of NBIX have risen 30.5% against the industry’s 4.1% decline.



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Let’s see how things might have shaped up for NBIX in the to-be-reported quarter.

Factors Likely to Influence NBIX’s Q2 Results

Neurocrine’s top line primarily comprises product sales from Ingrezza and Crenessity with only a modest contribution from other revenue streams. Ingrezza, the company's flagship VMAT2 inhibitor, continues to anchor revenue growth with its leadership in the tardive dyskinesia market, while benefiting from its expanded indication in Huntington's disease chorea. Meanwhile, Crenessity is emerging as an important growth driver following its FDA approval in late 2024 for use as an adjunctive treatment for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) in adults and children aged four years and older.

We expect Ingrezza to sustain its solid commercial momentum in the upcoming quarter, supported by robust prescription demand. Management's reaffirmation of its full-year sales guidance of $2.7-$2.8 billion reflects continued confidence in the product's growth trajectory. Meanwhile, Crenessity is expected to deliver another quarter of sequential growth, driven by increasing physician adoption, expanding reimbursement coverage and rising patient uptake. Collectively, these products are likely to underpin Neurocrine's second-quarter commercial performance.

Beyond its commercial portfolio, investors are likely to focus on updates across Neurocrine's diversified neuroscience pipeline, which remains a key driver of the company's long-term growth strategy. Particular attention will be on the phase III development of direclidine for schizophrenia, alongside its mid-stage evaluation in bipolar mania, as well as the late-stage development of osavampator for major depressive disorder with cognitive impairment.

Investors will also look for updates on Crenessity's expansion, following the initiation of a phase II study in younger pediatric patients (less than four years) with classic CAH and the completion of enrollment in a separate phase II study in the European Union involving children from birth to under two years of age.

Another area of focus will be the Soleno Therapeutics acquisition, completed in May 2026. The transaction added Vykat XR (diazoxide choline), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperphagia associated with Prader-Willi syndrome in adults and pediatric patients aged four years and older, to Neurocrine's commercial portfolio. Supported by patent protection extending into the mid-2040s, the acquisition is expected to strengthen the company's commercial platform and enhance its long-term growth profile.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Price and Consensus

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Quote

Earnings Surprise History

Neurocrine has a mixed history of earnings surprises. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, delivering an average surprise of 9.08%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 15.48%.

Earnings Whispers for NBIX

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NBIX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Neurocrine has an Earnings ESP of -7.61% as the Most Accurate Estimate currently stands at $2.08 per share and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings is pegged at $2.26.

Zacks Rank: Neurocrine currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks worth considering from the healthcare space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Harmony Biosciences HRMY has an Earnings ESP of +14.14% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Shares of HRMY have lost 4.2% over the past six months. The company’s earnings missed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering a negative average surprise of 25.16%.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD has an Earnings ESP of +25.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Shares of ACAD have lost 3.1% over the past six months. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters but missed in the remaining quarter, delivering an average surprise of 20.83%.

Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO has an Earnings ESP of +12.67% and holds a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of AGIO have risen 28.4% over the past six months. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters but missed in the remaining quarter, delivering an average surprise of 2.39%.

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Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.