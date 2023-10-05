News & Insights

Markets
NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences: CAHtalyst Pediatric Study Meets Primary Endpoint - Quick Facts

October 05, 2023 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) reported positive top-line data from the Phase 3 CAHtalyst Pediatric Study evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of crinecerfont in children and adolescents with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia due to 21-hydroxylase deficiency. The company said the Phase 3 Pediatric study met its primary endpoint, showing that treatment with crinecerfont resulted in a statistically significant decrease in serum androstenedione from baseline at Week 4 versus placebo following a glucocorticoid stable period.

Neurocrine Biosciences said the data from the CAHtalyst Pediatric and Adult studies, including data from the open-label treatment periods, will support regulatory submissions to the FDA in 2024 and later to the European Medicines Agency.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NBIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.