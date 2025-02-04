Neurocrine Biosciences Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $169.43, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $148.00. Observing a 4.77% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $161.71.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Neurocrine Biosciences is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $185.00 $170.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $176.00 $162.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $162.00 $142.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $160.00 $160.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $165.00 $160.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Outperform $148.00 $148.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Neurocrine Biosciences. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Neurocrine Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Neurocrine Biosciences's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Neurocrine Biosciences's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a research-based pharmaceutical company advancing drug candidates in the central nervous system and endocrine-related categories. The company's three late stage clinical programs are elagolix which is hormone releasing antagonist for women's health, opicapone which is an inhibitor for parkinson's patients, and ingrezza for tourette syndrome.

Neurocrine Biosciences: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Neurocrine Biosciences's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.72%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Neurocrine Biosciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.86%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.97% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.8% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

