News & Insights

Markets
NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Positive Top-line Data From Phase 3 Study Of Crinecerfont

September 12, 2023 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) announced Tuesday positive top-line data from the Phase 3 CAHtalyst Adult Study evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of crinecerfont in adults with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) due to 21-hydroxylase deficiency (21-OHD).

The Phase 3 study met its primary endpoint at Week 24, demonstrating that treatment with crinecerfont resulted in a statistically significant percent reduction in daily glucocorticoid (GC) dose versus placebo while maintaining androgen control.

The study also met important key secondary endpoints, with a statistically significant decrease in androstenedione at Week 4 versus placebo. At Week 24, approximately 63% of patients on crinecerfont achieved a reduction to a physiologic GC dose versus approximately 18% on placebo.

Crinecerfont was generally well tolerated. The most common adverse events during the double-blind, placebo-controlled period of the trial were fatigue, headache, and coronavirus infection. There were few serious adverse events, with none assessed as related to crinecerfont.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NBIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.