Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Positive Data Of Valbenazine For Chorea In Huntington Disease

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) announced results from the phase 3 KINECT-HD study, which showed once-daily administration of valbenazine was associated with significant improvement in chorea associated with Huntington disease compared with placebo. Valbenazine met the primary endpoint of significant improvement in Chorea severity versus placebo, with improvements beginning in week 2. The company noted that the secondary endpoints of clinical global impression of change response status and patient global impression of change response status also significantly favored valbenazine treatment.

The safety and tolerability of valbenazine in chorea associated with Huntington disease continues to be evaluated in KINECT-HD2, the company noted.

Eiry Roberts, Chief Medical Officer at Neurocrine Biosciences, said: "Data from the KINECT-HD and the ongoing KINECT-HD2 study will form the basis of our supplemental new drug application for submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this year."

