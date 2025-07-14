Markets
NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Positive 1-year Data Of Crenessity In Adults With CAH At ENDO 2025

July 14, 2025 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Monday reported new positive data from the Phase 3 CAHtalyst Adult study of Crenessity in adults with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) is a group of genetic disorders that affect the Congenital adrenal glands.

One-year data from CAHtalyst Adult study showed lasting reductions in the dose of glucocorticoid, a class of steroid hormones, and improvement in clinical outcomes in adults with classic CAH. the results build upon previously reported one-year data from CAHtalyst Pediatric study.

These results were presented at the Endocrine Society's Annual Meeting, ENDO 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NBIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.