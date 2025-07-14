Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Positive 1-year Data Of Crenessity In Adults With CAH At ENDO 2025

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Monday reported new positive data from the Phase 3 CAHtalyst Adult study of Crenessity in adults with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) is a group of genetic disorders that affect the Congenital adrenal glands.

One-year data from CAHtalyst Adult study showed lasting reductions in the dose of glucocorticoid, a class of steroid hormones, and improvement in clinical outcomes in adults with classic CAH. the results build upon previously reported one-year data from CAHtalyst Pediatric study.

These results were presented at the Endocrine Society's Annual Meeting, ENDO 2025.

