Neurocrine Biosciences to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 11, after market close. We expect investors to focus on the sales performance of NBIX’s marketed drugs and other pipeline updates when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $784.42 million. The consensus mark for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings per share is pinned at $2.27.

Let's see how things might have shaped up for NBIX in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Factors to Consider Regarding NBIX’s Q4 Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences derives the bulk of its revenues from Ingrezza (valbenazine), its flagship FDA-approved therapy for tardive dyskinesia (TD) and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease. Since its U.S. launch in 2017, Ingrezza has become the company’s primary growth engine, accounting for substantially all net product sales.

Neurocrine Biosciences’ second marketed product, Crenessity (crinecerfont), was launched in the United States in 2024 for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. Both marketed drugs have posted sequential growth in all three quarters of 2025. This trend is expected to have continued in the fourth quarter as well.

Neurocrine Biosciences earns royalty income from partners, including Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation on international sales of Dysval/Remleas (valbenazine), approved for TD, and AbbVie on U.S. sales of elagolix-based products for endometriosis and uterine fibroids, adding to the top line.

Total revenues are expected to have jumped year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by the increased sales of Neurocrine Biosciences’ marketed portfolio as well as on account of higher collaboration revenues from its partners.

Neurocrine Biosciences shares have gained 7.3% in the past six months against the industry’s 0.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investors will also likely be interested in updates regarding NBIX’s late-stage pipeline on the fourth-quarter earnings call. The company is currently evaluating its lead pipeline candidate, direclidine (NBI-1117568), a potential first-in-class, orally active, highly selective investigational M4 agonist, in two phase III studies for schizophrenia. Another investigational candidate, osavampator (NBI-1065845), a potential first-in-class AMPA PAM, is currently being evaluated in a separate phase III study for major depressive disorder.

Beyond its late-stage pipeline, Neurocrine Biosciences is advancing a diversified early- to mid-stage pipeline programs spanning multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, peptides, proteins, antibodies, conjugates, and gene therapies, targeting under-addressed neuropsychiatric, neurological, and neuroendocrine disorders.

Research and Development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 are expected to have increased due to increased investments in clinical and pre-clinical activities.

Fourth-quarter selling, general, and administrative expenses are expected to have risen primarily due to incremental investments supporting the launch of Crenessity.

NBIX’s Earnings Surprise History

Neurocrine Biosciences has a mixed earnings surprise history so far. Earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing the mark on the other two occasions, delivering an average negative surprise of 20.01%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 29.11%.

Earnings Whispers for NBIX

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Neurocrine Biosciences this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Neurocrine Biosciences has an Earnings ESP of +1.90% as the Most Accurate Estimate of $2.32 per share exceeds the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27.

Zacks Rank: Neurocrine Biosciences currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks worth considering from the healthcare space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Castle Biosciences CSTL has an Earnings ESP of +80.95% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Shares of CSTL have rallied 77% in the past six months. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion. Castle Biosciences delivered an average surprise of 66.11%.

Moderna MRNA has an Earnings ESP of +3.16% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of MRNA have risen 60.1% in the past six months. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 31.45%. Moderna is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 13.

CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP has an Earnings ESP of +15.85% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of CRSP have lost 10.9% in the past six months. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion. CRISPR Therapeutics delivered an average surprise of 15.23%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.