Neurocrine Biosciences Reaches Settlement On INGREZZA ANDA Litigation

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) announced Monday that is has resolved all patent litigation related to lawsuits resulting from Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) brought by companies seeking approval to market a generic version of INGREZZA (valbenazine) prior to the expiration of applicable Neurocrine patents.

As part of the resolution of these lawsuits, four companies have the right to sell generic versions of INGREZZA in the United States beginning March 1, 2038, or earlier under certain customary circumstances.

