Neurocrine Biosciences Q1 Beats on Earnings, Revenue

Contributor
Eric Volkman
Published

Investors rewarded Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) on Wednesday for posting a Q1 of fiscal 2020 earnings report that featured encouraging growth in key financials.

The biotech company published the quarterly release after market hours on Tuesday, revealing that it booked revenue of $237.1 million -- 71% higher than the Q1 of fiscal 2019 figure. On the bottom line, under GAAP standards, the company flipped to a net profit of $37.4 million, or $0.39 per share, from a year-ago loss of $102.1 million. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income nearly tripled, to $79.1 million.

Pharmacist discussing medication with a patient.

Image source: Getty Images.

That performance was mixed, as far as analyst estimates go. On average, prognosticators following the stock believed Neurocrine would post sales of just over $138 million and per-share GAAP net income of just under $0.66.

The company's robust growth was almost entirely due to increased sales of the very successful Ingrezza, its treatment for tardive dyskinesia (a disorder in which a patient suffers from involuntary body motions). Since Ingrezza sales comprised more than 97% of Neurocrine's revenue, the company's fortunes have depended on the performance of the drug.

That will end soon, however. Late last month, Neurocrine won Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Ongentys, a once-per-day, add-on pill that treats Parkinson's disease. Although the company is delaying the commercial launch of Ongentys due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus outbreak, it's eager to place it on pharmacy shelves.

Neurocrine's stock rose by nearly 5.3% on Thursday, well outpacing the gains of the broader stock market.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Neurocrine Biosciences.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

NBIX

