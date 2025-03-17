Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data From KINECT-HD Study Of Ingrezza

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Monday said it presented positive data from Phase 3 KINECT-HD study evaluating Ingrezza capsule in adults with Huntington's disease at the Neuroscience Advanced Practice Provider Symposium hosted by the American Association of Neuroscience Nurses in New Orleans.

Data from the study showed that treatment with Ingrezza demonstrated a significant reduction in chorea severity in patients with Huntington's disease, a genetic neurodegenerative disease. This post-hoc analysis was conducted to assess the effect of Ingrezza on chorea by individual body region.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.