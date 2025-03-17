News & Insights

Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data From KINECT-HD Study Of Ingrezza

March 17, 2025 — 09:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Monday said it presented positive data from Phase 3 KINECT-HD study evaluating Ingrezza capsule in adults with Huntington's disease at the Neuroscience Advanced Practice Provider Symposium hosted by the American Association of Neuroscience Nurses in New Orleans.

Data from the study showed that treatment with Ingrezza demonstrated a significant reduction in chorea severity in patients with Huntington's disease, a genetic neurodegenerative disease. This post-hoc analysis was conducted to assess the effect of Ingrezza on chorea by individual body region.

