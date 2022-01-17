Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) delivers shareholders favorable 14% CAGR over 5 years, surging 4.0% in the last week alone

While Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 25% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 90%, less than the market return of 121%.

Since the stock has added US$288m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, Neurocrine Biosciences moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. In fact, the Neurocrine Biosciences stock price is 14% lower in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 249% per year. So there seems to be a mismatch between the positive EPS growth and the change in the share price, which is down -5% per year.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:NBIX Earnings Per Share Growth January 17th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Neurocrine Biosciences has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Neurocrine Biosciences had a tough year, with a total loss of 27%, against a market gain of about 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 14%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Neurocrine Biosciences .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

