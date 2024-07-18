News & Insights

Neurocrine Biosciences Launches INGREZZA SPRINKLE Capsules - Quick Facts

July 18, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) announced the launch of a new sprinkle formulation of INGREZZA capsules for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease. INGREZZA SPRINKLE capsules is now available through the same network of specialty and local affiliated pharmacies that distribute INGREZZA. The company received FDA approval of INGREZZA SPRINKLE on April 30.

Eiry Roberts, Chief Medical Officer, Neurocrine Biosciences, said: "We wanted to provide this new option to patients and their caregivers who want the benefit of treatment with INGREZZA without the challenge of swallowing a capsule."

