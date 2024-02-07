Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Q4 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $147.7 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $89.0 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.0% to $515.2 million from $412.0 million last year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $147.7 Mln. vs. $89.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.44 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q4): $515.2 Mln vs. $412.0 Mln last year.

