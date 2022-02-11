Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX):

Earnings: -$7.3 million in Q4 vs. $347.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.08 in Q4 vs. $3.58 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $4.3 million or $0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.52 per share Revenue: $312.0 million in Q4 vs. $247.9 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.