Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX):

-Earnings: $22.5 million in Q3 vs. -$57.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.23 in Q3 vs. -$0.62 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $62.6 million or $0.64 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.60 per share -Revenue: $296.0 million in Q3 vs. $258.5 million in the same period last year.

