Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $107.5 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $65.0 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $166.2 million or $1.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.5% to $687.5 million from $590.2 million last year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $107.5 Mln. vs. $65.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.06 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $687.5 Mln vs. $590.2 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.