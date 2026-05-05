Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $197.9 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $7.9 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $200.5 million or $1.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.2% to $814.5 million from $572.6 million last year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $197.9 Mln. vs. $7.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.91 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $814.5 Mln vs. $572.6 Mln last year.

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