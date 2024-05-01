Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX):

Earnings: $43.4 million in Q1 vs. -$76.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.42 in Q1 vs. -$0.79 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $124.8 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.01 per share Revenue: $515.3 million in Q1 vs. $420.4 million in the same period last year.

