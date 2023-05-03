Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX):

Earnings: -$76.6 million in Q1 vs. $13.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.79 in Q1 vs. $0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$49.5 million or -$0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.13 per share Revenue: $420.4 million in Q1 vs. $310.6 million in the same period last year.

