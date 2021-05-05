Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) reported earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $32.1 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $37.4 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $47.9 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $236.6 million from $237.1 million last year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $47.9 Mln. vs. $79.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.49 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q1): $236.6 Mln vs. $237.1 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.