Neurocrine Biosciences, Idorsia Amend Option Agreement To License ACT-709478

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) and Idorsia Ltd. have amended their 2019 agreement granting Neurocrine Biosciences an option to license ACT-709478, a potent brain penetrating T-type calcium channel blocker in development for epilepsy.

Upon Investigational New Drug application acceptance by the FDA, expected in mid-2020, Neurocrine Biosciences will have 30 days to exercise the option to license ACT-709478. If the option is exercised by Neurocrine Biosciences, Idorsia will receive an upfront payment of $45 million. Idorsia may also receive up to $365 million in additional development and regulatory milestone payments.

Also, Neurocrine Biosciences will provide an incremental $7 million in funding to Idorsia as part of the research collaboration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.