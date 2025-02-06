NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES Earnings Results: $NBIX Reports Quarterly Earnings

NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES ($NBIX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.00 per share, missing estimates of $1.59 by $0.59. The company also reported revenue of $627,700,000, missing estimates of $641,565,587 by $-13,865,587.
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES Insider Trading Activity
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES insiders have traded $NBIX stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN CHARLES GORMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 148,812 shares for an estimated $22,250,469.
- KYLE GANO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 66,541 shares for an estimated $9,433,127.
- MATT ABERNETHY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,383 shares for an estimated $2,316,482.
- WILLIAM H RASTETTER sold 14,250 shares for an estimated $2,090,332
- GARY A LYONS sold 11,570 shares for an estimated $1,740,449
- INGRID DELAET (Chief Regulatory Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,551 shares for an estimated $1,414,623.
- DAVID W. BOYER (Chief Corp. Affairs Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,860 shares for an estimated $737,867.
- JUDE ONYIA (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,457 shares for an estimated $313,646.
- JULIE COOKE (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,740 shares for an estimated $266,024.
- EIRY ROBERTS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 1,457 shares for an estimated $222,636
- DARIN LIPPOLDT (Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $191,133
- ERIC BENEVICH (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 1,207 shares for an estimated $184,598
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 305 institutional investors add shares of NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 288 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,023,651 shares (+138.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $117,945,068
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 864,804 shares (-36.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $99,642,716
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 797,107 shares (-81.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $91,842,668
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) added 625,586 shares (+90.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $72,080,018
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 620,226 shares (+50.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $71,462,439
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC removed 590,552 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $68,043,401
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 541,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $62,357,064
