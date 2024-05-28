News & Insights

Neurocrine Biosciences CEO Kevin Gorman To Retire; Appoints Kyle Gano As CEO-elect

May 28, 2024 — 10:49 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) said that Kevin Gorman will retire as Chief Executive Officer of the company on October 11, 2024. Kyle Gano, currently Neurocrine's Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer, will succeed him in the Chief Executive Officer role. Gano will also join the Company's Board of Directors at that time, and Gorman will continue to serve on the Neurocrine Board.

Kyle Gano joined Neurocrine Biosciences more than 23 years ago. After beginning his career at Neurocrine in a market research and analytics role, Gano has spent the better part of the last two decades focused on business and corporate development, assuming the position of Chief Business Development Officer in 2011 and Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer in 2020.

